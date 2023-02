Once again temperatures overnight will drop to the upper 50s to near 60 across the Bay Area so keep a light jacket handy. Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feel very similar although there will be some fog in the morning. Wednesday really warms up after a foggy morning. Highs Wednesday through the weekend will rise to the mid 80s.

Lows throughout much of the week and weekend will be in the mid 60s with rain chances slim to none.