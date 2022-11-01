THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

That happens a lot in his neighborhood off Harney Road.

“It was a lot of gunfire. It was a big burst of gunfire. A lot of shots,” he said.

Then he heard people start to flee.

“I came on the porch and you could see people running down the road and you could see the cars,” said Brinson. “They all seemed, like, young. They didn’t seem like this was an adult party. It seemed like they were mostly teenagers, young adults.”

Another neighbor also heard the gunfire.

“In the middle of the night, I wake up hearing ‘bam, bam,’ something like that, then we took shelter in our home. Then my son said ‘Call 911. Call 911!’,” said Marwan Tafour, who did call 911.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a teenage girl died and a teenage boy was injured in the gunfire Brinson heard so clearly.

They were attending a Halloween party at a house down a dirt path on Harney Road.

A fight broke out at around 2 a.m. and that’s when the shots were fired and the male teenager was hit.

“The female was trying to leave the scene of the shooting. She was jumping in her car with a friend to try to get away from the shooting and she was shot there,” said Merissa Lynn, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The teenage girl, a student at Bloomingdale High School, was found at Petrol Mart, located at 11511 U.S. 301.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

“Right now, there are no suspects in custody. We are urging the public, any party-goers who left the scene before our arrival to please contact us,” said Lynn.

A grief counselor was at Bloomingdale High School Tuesday to help students and staff members cope with the tragedy.

Hillsborough County Public Schools did not disclose information on the identity of the victim, citing privacy laws.

“How can you ever imagine sending them to a party and then not ever seeing them again?” asked Lynn.