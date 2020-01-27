A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning:

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss