A look at local politics for the week of Sept. 9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a long recess, congress gets back to work as Americans look ahead to the 2020 election.

Lawmakers have a lot of work ahead of them this week, but they will also be taking a brief moment to remember victims from a dark day in American history.

On Monday, the Senate and the House will reconvene at the Capitol after its August recess. Lawmakers resisted calls to return to work after the deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. You can expect gun control will be discussed in the near future. Also, House Majority leader Steny Hoyer wrote a letter saying offshore drilling will be one of the top issues up for debate when lawmakers return.

Tuesday marks World Suicide Prevention Day. In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and other local leaders will announce a vital new initiative to prevent first responder suicide. Officials say first responders are more likely to die by suicide than by the line of duty, so this new public-private partnership strives to help our heroes. The event will be held at 10:30am at Construction Services on Himes Avenue.

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. There are lots of remembrances planned throughout the Tampa Bay area. 8 On Your Side will be keeping you updated.

This Thursday, the third democratic presidential debate will be held in Houston. The massive race has narrowed a bit, this week only 10 candidates have qualified to take part in the debate.

