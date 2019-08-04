A look at local politics for the week of August 4th

This was an awful weekend for our country, and gun control is likely to take the spotlight.

As the country continues to mourn this weekend’s tragedies, President Trump will be making a stop in central Florida.

This week, Congress begins its August recess, but our lawmakers will likely be hard at work addressing the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

As the El Paso shooting was unfolding on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidates were getting ready for an event in Las Vegas.

They took aim at the NRA, Congress, and the President.

“Our kids are terrorized. And it is within our control to act. And act in a way that recognizes we don’t have to tolerate this and we can do something about it. Other nations have,” said Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

On Twitter, President Trump expressed his horror over the shootings and offered his heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

He’s set to visit The Villages on Tuesday where he will discuss improvements for Medicare. The visit will be Trump’s first to Florida since mid-June, when he formally announced he reelection bid at an Orlando rally.

Senator Marco Rubio will be making a stop in the bay area. On Tuesday, he’ll be at USF St. Pete. He will join the National Women’s Business Council’s Women in Small Business roundtable for a fireside chat. They plan to discuss female entrepreneurship in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.