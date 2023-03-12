Sunday starts out comfortably cool with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees with a clear sky. It stays sunny all day long with highs in the low 80s. It will be breezy at times late with slightly higher humidity, but still expect a nice rest of the weekend.

A cold front will move through Monday bringing showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s before a big cool down.

Tuesday and Wednesday may struggle to reach 70 degrees as lows drop into the low and mid 50s through Thursday.

Friday will be warm with highs in the low 80s before another front brings rain and cooler weather next Saturday.