TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a mild start to a muggy weekend. Temperatures will be well above average both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 87°. Humidity is going back up and it will be noticeable today but even muggier Sunday.

There will be enough moisture for a few passing showers with a 20% rain chance today and a 30% Sunday.

Winds turn breezy early next week ahead of a developing tropical system off the east coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area near the Bahamas that has a medium chance of developing into at least a tropical depression.

Either way, the tropical moisture with that system will move over the state by the middle of the week and linger through Friday as it meanders over the state. It clears out next weekend and lower humidity arrives.

Forecast models do keep the developing system on the weak side so winds likely won’t be too strong, but they will cause coastal flooding on the east coast of Florida and breezy to gusty conditions across the Tampa Bay area.