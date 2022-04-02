Saturday starts out quiet with temperatures in the 70s and high humidity. There won’t me much sunshine before showers and storms enter the picture this afternoon and into the evening as highs rise into the low and mid 80s. Storms could be severe with the biggest threat being strong, gusty wind. Flooding rain could cause ponding on roadways. Small hail and isolated tornadoes are a very low threat as well.

Showers wind down Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday afternoon will feature a lot of sunshine with slightly lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will be low Monday through Wednesday as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 80s. A stronger front brings storms Thursday and a much cooler and drier weekend next weekend.