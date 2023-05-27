Things stay dry and comfortable overnight and into your Sunday morning with lows dropping into the mid 60s across the Bay Area. Sunday will be warm and mainly dry as highs rise to the mid 80s. Humidity will stay low through Monday before dew points rise.

There could be a stray pm shower Monday afternoon in southern communities with a slightly better chance of light afternoon showers Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The next storm system brings scattered showers late Wednesday with morning and afternoon showers Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Next weekend things dry a bit with a better chance of showers Saturday with highs returning to the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.