A decadent recipe combining pumpkin and chocolate

Baker Tina Zaccardi shares her recipe for pumpkin coffee cake with chocolate struesel and crumb topping.

Chocolate Struesel & Crumb Topping:

180 grams of All Purpose Flour (1 1/2 Cups)

135 grams of Granulated Sugar (2/3 Cup)

3 Tablespoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon

3/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

140 grams of Unsalted Butter, Melted (10 Tablespoons)

In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and salt.

Add the melted butter to the flour mixture and stir together with a fork. The mixture should be a bit crumbly. Set aside.

Pumpkin Coffee Cake Batter:

120 grams of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup)

105 grams of Cake Flour (1 Cup)

100 grams of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)

66 grams of Light Brown Sugar (1/3 Cup)

2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

½ Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

57 grams of Slightly Softened Butter cut into 1/2” cubes (4 Tablespoons)

1/3 Cup of Whole Milk

2/3 Cup of Canned Pumpkin

1 Large Egg

4 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil

8” square pan – buttered, floured and lined with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the flours, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) or the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Mix on low for 10-20 seconds or until combined.

Add the butter to the flour mixture. Mix on medium low for 3-4 minutes or until the mixture looks like cornmeal or coarse sand.

Whisk together the milk, pumpkin, egg and oil.

Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour/butter mixture and mix on low speed for 1-2 minutes or until combined.

Spread half of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Cover the batter wit 1/3 of the chocolate crumb mixture.

Cover the crumb mixture with the remaining batter and spread evenly.

Sprinkle the remaining 2/3 of the crumbs on top of the batter.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a tooth pic inserted into the cake come out clean.

Start checking at 35 minutes, you don’t want to overbake the cake and have it turn out dry.