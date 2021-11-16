A decadent recipe combining pumpkin and chocolate

Baker Tina Zaccardi shares her recipe for pumpkin coffee cake with chocolate struesel and crumb topping.
Chocolate Struesel & Crumb Topping:
180 grams of All Purpose Flour (1 1/2 Cups)
135 grams of Granulated Sugar (2/3 Cup)
3 Tablespoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon
3/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
140 grams of Unsalted Butter, Melted (10 Tablespoons)
In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and salt.
Add the melted butter to the flour mixture and stir together with a fork. The mixture should be a bit crumbly. Set aside.
Pumpkin Coffee Cake Batter:
120 grams of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup)
105 grams of Cake Flour (1 Cup)
100 grams of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)
66 grams of Light Brown Sugar (1/3 Cup)
2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder
½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda
½ Teaspoon of Salt
1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon
57 grams of Slightly Softened Butter cut into 1/2” cubes (4 Tablespoons)
1/3 Cup of Whole Milk
2/3 Cup of Canned Pumpkin
1 Large Egg
4 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil
8” square pan – buttered, floured and lined with parchment paper.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Place the flours, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) or the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Mix on low for 10-20 seconds or until combined.
Add the butter to the flour mixture. Mix on medium low for 3-4 minutes or until the mixture looks like cornmeal or coarse sand.
Whisk together the milk, pumpkin, egg and oil.
Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour/butter mixture and mix on low speed for 1-2 minutes or until combined.
Spread half of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Cover the batter wit 1/3 of the chocolate crumb mixture.
Cover the crumb mixture with the remaining batter and spread evenly.
Sprinkle the remaining 2/3 of the crumbs on top of the batter.
Bake for 40 minutes or until a tooth pic inserted into the cake come out clean.
Start checking at 35 minutes, you don’t want to overbake the cake and have it turn out dry.