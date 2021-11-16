A decadent recipe combining pumpkin and chocolate

News
Posted: / Updated:

Baker Tina Zaccardi shares her recipe for pumpkin coffee cake with chocolate struesel and crumb topping.

Chocolate Struesel & Crumb Topping:

180 grams of All Purpose Flour  (1 1/2 Cups)

135 grams of Granulated Sugar  (2/3 Cup)

3 Tablespoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder 

1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon 

3/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt 

140 grams of Unsalted Butter, Melted (10 Tablespoons)

In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and salt.

Add the melted butter to the flour mixture and stir together with a fork. The mixture should be a bit crumbly. Set aside.

Pumpkin Coffee Cake Batter:

120 grams of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup)

105 grams of Cake Flour (1 Cup)

100 grams of Granulated Sugar (1/2 Cup)

66 grams of Light Brown Sugar  (1/3 Cup)

2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

½ Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

57 grams of Slightly Softened Butter cut into 1/2” cubes (4 Tablespoons)

1/3 Cup of Whole Milk

2/3 Cup of Canned Pumpkin

1 Large Egg

4 Tablespoons of Vegetable Oil

 8” square pan – buttered, floured and lined with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the flours, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) or the bowl of an electric stand mixer.  Mix on low for 10-20 seconds or until combined.

Add the butter to the flour mixture.  Mix on medium low for 3-4 minutes or until the mixture looks like cornmeal or coarse sand.

Whisk together the milk, pumpkin, egg and oil. 

Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour/butter mixture and mix on low speed for 1-2 minutes or until combined.

Spread half of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Cover the batter wit 1/3 of the chocolate crumb mixture.

Cover the crumb mixture with the remaining batter and spread evenly.

Sprinkle the remaining 2/3 of the crumbs on top of the batter.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a tooth pic inserted into the cake come out clean.

Start checking at 35 minutes, you don’t want to overbake the cake and have it turn out dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss