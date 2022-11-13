Isolated showers and a few storms will move through the Bay Area today as a cold front moves through. There won’t be much sunshine so temperatures will only rise to the mid and upper 70s after starting out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow starts out cooler with lows around 60 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry with the warmest day of the week being Tuesday as highs rise into the lower 80s.

The next front comes through Wednesday bringing another chance of rain with dry conditions Thursday.

A third front will bring rain next weekend with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.