Saturday starts out around 70 degrees in the Bay Area with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be slim to none with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Not much change expected Sunday so the weekend will be picture perfect heading toward the last days of October.

There will be more cloud cover Monday, but mainly dry conditions before a front brings a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

It will turn windy and cooler Wednesday through the end of the work week with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.