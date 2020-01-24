97,000 gallons of red wine spills into river

(KGO/CNN/WFLA) – Enough wine to fill eight large tanker trucks spilled into a creek in Sonoma Valley, California on Wednesday.

KGO reported that crews were working to clean up about 97,000 gallons of red wine that had spilled into a creek, which flows into the nearby Russian River.

“We’re investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we’re not entirely sure of that at this point, but were deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Christopher O’Gorman, of Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said one of the vineyard’s blending tank doors popped open and spilled the wine.

There were no reports of fish kills, but the acidity in the wine could kill the insects they feed on.

The winery says its cooperating with authorities and conducting an internal investigation.

