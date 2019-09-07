94-year-old missing, last seen driving car in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 94-year-old woman last seen driving her car Thursday around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Mary Huntington Gates was last spotted by her neighbor in her 2014 Ford Focus near her home.

It is unknown what Gates was wearing at the time of her disappearance. The sheriff’s office says she is 5 feet, 3 inches, 110 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Gates is from New York and has family in Alachua County.

If you have any information that could help officers find Gates, please call 352-726-1121.

LATEST STORIES: