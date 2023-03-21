TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A 90-year-old woman suffering from dementia was reunited with the pizza delivery driver who helped her after a fall Tuesday evening.

Annie Goshen’s family members and leaders at Westshore Pizza praised Joey Herrera for stopping along his route when he noticed Goshen on the ground.

“I knew I couldn’t get back up by myself, and I looked up and he was driving down, and I motioned for him to come, and he came to pick me up,” Goshen said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done without him.”

Goshen’s family now calls the delivery driver an “angel in a baseball cap.”

“I knew I was there for a purpose, so I hopped out my car, car was in neutral, and I threw everything where I had it,” Herrera shared.

Ring video captured Herrera bringing Goshen back inside the home and staying by her side until paramedics arrived.

“I did what anybody in their right mind would do when they see someone in need,” Herrera said.

Goshen’s daughters and a representative from Westshore Pizza surprised Herrera with “thank you” cards and monetary gifts for his heart-warming actions.

“I had to do a follow-up, so I could show him my love and appreciation for him now and he’s just a part of the family,” said PJ Steele, Goshen’s daughter.