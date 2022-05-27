TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister paid a visit Friday to the 9-year-old whom deputies rescued from a house fire over a week ago.

On March 19, deputies arrived at Owen Ares’ home on Joe Ebert Road after hearing about the house being on fire.

When they arrived, they found Owen’s mother, Karen McGinnis, trying to break through Owen’s bedroom window

“I couldn’t get the chair through the window last night, and I tried so hard and the deputies finally came and got it,” McGinnis told reporters on May 20.

Sheriff Chad Chronister visits Owen Ares and his parents in the hospital. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Body cam video showed deputies break the window and pull Owen out of the house. By the time he was rescued, Owen suffered second-degree burns on his face and suffered from smoke inhalation.

Owen is still recovering from his injuries at Tampa General Hospital, but according to the sheriff’s office, the 9-year-old is making “tremendous progress.”