9-year-old girl bitten by shark in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A 9-year-old girl was bit by a shark Friday morning at New Smyrna Beach.

The girl, visiting the area with her family from Ohio, was wading in the water near 27th Avenue when she was bitten on the lower right leg.

She was not transported by first responders, but is being taken to the hospital by her mother.

Officials said she will likely need stitches.

Officials said the child did not see shark but felt it. Officials said she knew it wasn’t a jelly fish which have been stinging, and she ran to shore to tell her mom.

The bite is the 10th this year in Volusia County, the so-called “shark bite capital of the world.”

