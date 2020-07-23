9-year-old Florida girl is youngest in state to die of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-year-old Putnam County girl died from COVID-19 complications, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

The girl is now the youngest person in Florida to die of the virus, which has infected 379,619 and killed 5,345 people in the state to date. It’s unclear if she had any underlying health conditions.

She is the fourth Florida minor to die of the virus. The others were two 11-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

According to the report, the girl did not have any recent travel history or any known contact with a confirmed case. Further information about her death is not immediately available.

Children ages 5 to 14 account for roughly four percent of Florida’s COVID-19 cases. Of that age group, 13,645 have tested positive for the virus, 88 have been hospitalized and three have died.

LATEST STORIES: