9 ‘violent’ members of Tampa’s ‘200 Skudda Gang’ arrested, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police announced the arrest of nine members of a “violent” Tampa street gang Tuesday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said nine men associated with the ‘200 Skudda Gang’, were arrested early Tuesday morning after a two-year investigation.

Detectives reportedly uncovered acts of homicide, credit card fraud, racketeering, drug sales, and identity theft in Tampa and across the United States. .

Police arrested Rolando “Baba” Brown, Kendric “Kamboo” Brown, Aljawane “Funk” Green, “D’Andre “D-Slugga” Mattear, Cortez D’mond Butler, Xavier “Skudda Zay” Marshall, Leroy “Dada” Johnson, Josh “Gator” Washington, and Joshua “Suga” Green.

Officials said the gang operated within the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County and has committed fraud throughout the United States, affecting “hundreds of victims.”

