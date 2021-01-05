9 endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles return to wild thanks to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles were released back into the wild following rehabilitation at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium on Monday.

The nine turtles went into Mote’s care after stranding in the Cape Cod region in November. The turtles were not able to regulate their own body temperatures.

Cold-stun events can leave sea turtles lethargic and it can potentially be fatal, as the animal’s body functions will slow down.

The turtles were cleared for release after given a last check-up. They were implanted with a transponder tag, a small microchip that Mote says functions much like a pet microchip.

They were released in New Smyrna at Canaveral National Seashore on Monday.

Since Nov. 21, Mote has received three groups of cold-stunned turtles, totaling over 20.

Mote said this year’s cold-stun event in New England has caused over 900sea turtle strandings.