9/11 1st Responder Luis Alvarez dies after benefit plea

TAMPA (WFLA) – Luis Alvarez, the NYPD detective who used his final days to plead with Congress for more benefits for 9/11 first responders, has died according to NBC New York.

In a statement given to NBC New York Alvarez’s family said “It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today. Please remember his words, ‘Please take care of yourselves and each other.’ We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family. Thank you for giving us this time we have had with him, it was a blessing!”

Alvarez recently went to Capitol Hill, along with Jon Stewart and other 9/11 first responders and survivors demanding Congress to extend funding for the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund.

Alvarez sadly entered hospice care days after he appeared before Congress.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea tweeted a remembrance of Alvarez this morning. “He exemplified the NYPD motto, ‘Fidelis Ad Mortem’ or ‘Faithful Unto Death.’ Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend—we will carry his sword,”