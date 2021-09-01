8’s Army: Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane Ida made a direct hit to the Louisiana coast last weekend, causing widespread destruction on the 16th anniversary of Katrina.

Damage assessments are underway, but the preliminary scope of destruction is heartbreaking; thousands of people are without utilities or even a home. As of Monday, it was estimated more than 2,200 evacuees were displaced to 41 shelters.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, many from the Tampa Bay area, are helping with the recovery and serving those in need.

That’s why 8’s Army is teaming up with the Red Cross and iHeart Radio to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Join News Channel 8 and iHeart Radio all day Friday for our special 8’s Army relief effort. Volunteers will be in the 8’s Army Call Center to accept your donation or you can donate now online to Hurricane Ida Relief.

