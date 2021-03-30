82-year-old man accused of killing his stepson during domestic dispute in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 82-year-old man allegedly killed his stepson after they got into an argument in Avon Park on Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Knoll-Century Hill Mobile Home Park on Rally Road shortly before 11 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Advent Health Sebring and pronounced dead.

The shooter was identified as the man’s stepfather, Geri German Harvell. Deputies said Harvell and his stepson had been arguing before the shooting.

Harvell was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and booked into a Highlands County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing, deputies said.