TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old Girl Scout will be receiving a unique badge that has literally been out of this world!

Elizabeth Formel, a Brownie with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, found out about winning the badge that traveled into space while she was visiting the Kennedy Space Center.

“I didn’t even know I won,” Formel said. “On that day, I was very excited.”

When she was younger, Formel wrote an essay for a contest named “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back.”

“What would I bring to space? I answered, ‘a space helmet so I could breathe and pizza so I could eat’,” she said.

The 8-year-old will be presented with one of the 90 badges that have traveled to space on NASA’s Artemis I during STEMapalooza at Florida Polytechnic University Saturday.

STEMapalooza will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as their families.

More information on the event and ticket pricing can be found here.