8 On Your Side Health and Fitness Expo kicks off

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— The 8 On Your Side Health and Fitness Expo kicked off Friday morning as the official headquarters of the 2022 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend.

As of Friday morning, more than 14,000 people have registered for the 2022 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend.

Registered runners can pick up their t-shirts, race packets and bib numbers at the Expo located at the Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall.

Registration is open for the 8k, 15k and half marathon races. You can find additional information through the race’s website.

The two-day event features the latest in running shoes and apparel. You can also learn more about medical breakthroughs and and information to help you in your fitness journey.

The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation also has an indoor pickleball court set up for you to learn a few tips.

The Expo is FREE and open to the public. Make sure to stop by and say hi to the WFLA News Channel 8 anchors and reporters.

*There are safety protocols in place for everyone at the convention center. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of Feb. 25 or proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination record finished at least 14 days before Feb. 25 for anyone over 5 years of age is mandatory. On-site testing will be available.

For more information on safety protocols click here

8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo

Tampa Convention Center East Hall

333 South Franklin Street

Tampa, FL. 33602

Expo Hours