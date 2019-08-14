8 On Your Side getting answers for former VA worker left waiting for retirement checks

Feds promised to look into her case after 8 On Your Side contacted them

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – For 16 months, Melissa Rowlett of Wesley Chapel has waited and waited.

Forced to retire from the VA in March 2018 due to a severe medical condition that eventually caused doctors to amputate her leg, Melissa had not received her first check from the Office of Personnel Management.

“I don’t have my car anymore, I don’t have a home anymore, I have my bed and my TV, and that’s about it,” Melissa explained.

Melissa contacted 8 On Your Side last week.

Steve Andrews made Congressman Gus Bilirakis aware of the problem, then contacted the Office of Personnel Management.

As this week began unfolding,Melissa got a more than pleasant surprise from Uncle Sam.

