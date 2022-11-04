WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — With no help from federal agencies after Hurricane Ian, a Korean War Veteran is finally getting some assistance. The 94-year-old veteran has been living without water, a caved-in roof with mold, and mildew inside his mobile home since Ian destroyed it.

But there is hope and relief now that Nathaniel Washington will no longer be living in his mobile home. FEMA is helping him move into temporary housing.

“Can’t thank you guys enough because this would not have been the story had you not gotten involved,” said Jackie Brown, Washington’s cousin.

One day after our story aired about the destruction at Washington’s mobile home in Wimauma, he’s getting the help he deserves.

“You all are the only ones that are trying to help us it seems like,” he said.

Brown said until this point they felt unheard with no help.

“Not only is FEMA going to repair his mobile home, they’re also going to pay rental for him to live somewhere temporarily While his mobile home is being repaired,” said Brown.

Washington will be moving into temporary housing with funds from FEMA. The agency has opened 23 disaster recovery centers across the state to help those affected by Ian, including in Charlotte, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, and Sarasota.

“We see that there is a need and that is why FEMA is there to help we understand each case is different but we want to treat each individual case by case basis,” said Issa Mansaray with FEMA.

Mansaray said you can walk in to file your application, complete missing information, and get help. You’ll need to bring your social security number.

Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov to apply online, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.