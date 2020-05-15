REGISTER: 8 On Your Side Blood Drive Friday May 22

TAMPA (WFLA) – Join News Channel 8 and Boston Market for an 8 On Your Side Blood Drive Friday May 22 at News Channel 8 and participating Boston Market locations in Tampa Bay.

6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WFLA News Channel 8

200 South Parker Street

Tampa, 33606

OR

Boston Market Locations

12:30 – 6 p.m.

YOU MUST SCHEDULE YOU APPOINTMENT AND PICK THE BOSTON MARKET WHERE YOU WANT TO DONATE BEFORE ARRIVAL. CLICK HERE TO MAKE APPOINTMENT.

Blood donations are needed now and especially heading into the Memorial Day holiday. The need for blood never takes a holiday and blood drives are needed now more than ever. Many regular blood drives have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Community partners like News Channel 8 and Boston Market are stepping up to hold blood drives during this challenging time for blood centers.

Blood donors receive:

$5 off Boston Market Coupon

$10 eGift card

OneBlood insulated water bottle and cooler

Wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.

The U.S. Surgeon General and the FDA have stated that it remains safe to donate blood and that it is safe to attend blood drives.

All blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow strict guidelines on how they operate. OneBlood meets all FDA guidelines and all team members follow strict safety protocols including:

• All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.

• All OneBlood phlebotomists wear medical gloves that are changed for each donation.

• Blood donors should follow the guidelines for wearing masks in the county where the blood drive is taking place.

• All donor-touched areas and equipment are disinfected after every donation. This includes, donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors.

• A sterile collection set is used for every donation.

• Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.

• Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.

Social Distancing at Blood Drives and Donor Centers

OneBlood has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols including:

• Blood Drives: Only a certain number of people will be permitted on the Big Red Bus at any one time. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the bloodmobile. They will be called when it is their turn to come aboard the bus to donate blood.