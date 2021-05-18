8 On Your Side Blood Drive at News Channel 8 & Boston Market

TAMPA (WFLA) – As we head into the busy summer season, it’s time to think about donating blood to help others.

News Channel 8 is working with OneBlood on Friday May 28 to make it easy for you to donate ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

All donors will receive:

$5 Bonus Card to Boston Market

OneBlood Car Sun Shade

$20 E-Gift Card

All donors will also get a wellness checkup including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Find a Boston Market location near you to set up an appointment. Walkups welcome, but may have to wait longer. Times vary per location.

For more information please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283)