$766 million up for grabs between Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots got even bigger over the weekend.

No ticket sold matched all six numbers—6, 12, 39, 48, 50, 07—drawn in last Friday’s Powerball drawing. Three players, however, matched all five numbers, winning $1 million. And another person matched five with the Power Play option, getting double that amount.

Two people won $1 million after matching five Mega Millions numbers on Saturday night. Another won $3 million after matching five with a Megaplier option. But no one came forward to claim the top prize.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $522 million, with a cash value of $371 million. The next drawing will be held Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $244 million, with an estimated cash value of $172.5 million. The next drawing will take place Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Florida, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions tickets also cost $2. The game is played in 45 states, including Florida, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. The overall odds of winning a prize at all are 1 in 24.