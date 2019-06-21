74-year-old woman found dead in Nokomis home

Live Now
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway after deputies say a woman was found dead inside a Nokomis home.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Rousseau Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday. Deputies who responded to the scene say they found a woman dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old Judith Richardson.

Detectives have not released details on how Richardson died or if they believe foul play was involved. 

The investigation is considered open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.

