Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

$71,000 Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Clearwater set to expire

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
r-florida-lottery-web_bkg__313760

TAMPA (WFLA) – Check your tickets!!!

The Florida Lottery says that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $71,976.62 remains unclaimed.

The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at midnight.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at U.S. 19 Food & Fuel, located at 30031 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the December 28, 2018 drawing.

Since the game’s inception, more than 861.4 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $4.5 billion in prizes. Of these, more than 52,000 players have won top prizes totaling more than $2.4 billion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss