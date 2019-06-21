$71,000 Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Clearwater set to expire

TAMPA (WFLA) – Check your tickets!!!

The Florida Lottery says that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $71,976.62 remains unclaimed.

The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at midnight.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at U.S. 19 Food & Fuel, located at 30031 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the December 28, 2018 drawing.

Since the game’s inception, more than 861.4 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $4.5 billion in prizes. Of these, more than 52,000 players have won top prizes totaling more than $2.4 billion.