WATCH: 4 arrested, 3 sought in Polk County racketeering and money laundering bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people have been arrested and three are wanted following a statewide investigation into racketeering and money laundering, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Working with “Organized Retail Crime Managers” from a major retail chain, detectives were able to identify seven people who were allegedly behind a total of 568 fraudulent transactions at 67 different stores in 15 Florida counties.

Deputies said 151 credit cardholders were victimized at a total financial loss of $87,500.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to share more information about each suspect, along with surveillance video of them committing the alleged crimes, the agency said in a news release.

