$6K worth of fireworks stolen from Tampa stand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say someone stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from a stand in Tampa early Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the culprit went to the 8000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue and entered the TNT Fireworks tent and removed an estimated $6,318 in miscellaneous fireworks.

The person who runs the fireworks stand across the street watched the suspect flee eastbound on West Hillsborough Avenue in a dark sedan, possibly a Buick.

Those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at (813) 247-8200.