$6,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Tampa stand

Authorities say someone stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from a stand in Tampa early Thursday morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the culprit entered the TNT Fireworks tent, 8000 block of West
Hillsborough Avenue and removed an estimated $6,318 in miscellaneous fireworks.
The person who runs the fireworks stand across the street watched the suspect flee eastbound on West Hillsborough Avenue in a dark sedan, possibly a Buick.
Those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at (813) 247-8200.