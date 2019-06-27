$6,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Tampa stand

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 29, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany. Fireworks sales are prohibited in Germany except for the three days before the new year, and both public and private fireworks displays are […]

Authorities say someone stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from a stand in Tampa early Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the culprit entered the TNT Fireworks tent, 8000 block of West

Hillsborough Avenue and removed an estimated $6,318 in miscellaneous fireworks.

The person who runs the fireworks stand across the street watched the suspect flee eastbound on West Hillsborough Avenue in a dark sedan, possibly a Buick.

Those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at (813) 247-8200.