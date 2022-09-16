(Photo on left by Melbourne Police Department via WESH, photo on right by Brevard County Sherriff’s Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — 6-year-old twins are being hailed as “little heroes” by a Florida police department after they came to their mother’s rescue during an attack, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported.

The news station said the twin’s mother had asked her boyfriend to leave the Manatee Cove Apartments on Tuesday after he started drinking.

Shortly after, the boyfriend, identified as Andrew Williams, began attacking the woman, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department said the twins began fending Williams off to protect their mother, using toys, sticks and a hair dryer to push him back.

WESH reported that the mother was able to make her way to the bathroom for safety. When she called for the girls to come in, they stayed outside the bathroom.

Police said Williams fled the apartment after the twins fended him off. He was taken into custody by law enforcement shortly after.

Officers told the news station that Williams was in possession of drugs when they found him. He was charged with assault and marijuana possession, police said.