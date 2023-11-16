WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 6-year-old who was assaulted with a baseball bat by his neighbor in September died on Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) confirmed in a news release Wednesday.

Jeremy Diaz was recovering from the attack since it happened on Sept. 11. His family said he suffered multiple fractures to his skull from the attack.

Jeremy Diaz (Photo: Arturo Diaz)

WCSO said the assault was a random act.

The family’s neighbor, 39-year-old neighbor Daniel Logan, was arrested by WCSO after he was accused of breaking into their home and assaulting Jeremy with a baseball bat.

Logan was charged with two first-degree felonies, including injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, according to officials.

“Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Jeremy Diaz. In this very difficult

time, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its deepest

condolences to the Diaz family,” WCSO said in the release.