TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Six people were shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday morning, according to deputies.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at the “Toxic Lounge” in Orange County.

Authorities said the shots came from a vehicle at the club. The six victims suffered injuries that ranged from minor to life-threatening.

As of this report, the investigation was still in its early stages.