HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people were hospitalized following a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 70 in Highlands County, officials said.

The crashes happened on Highway 70 near Greenbrier on Sunday night.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said one patient had to be extricated. One of them was taken to Tampa General Hospital with Aeromed and the others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

