6-foot alligator removed from Venice storm drain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A large alligator was removed from a storm drain along a road in Venice Monday morning.

Deputies responded to Cerromar Terrace after reports that an approximately 6-feet long alligator had gotten trapped inside a storm drain. An image from the scene shows the gator’s head peeking out.

Sarasota County deputies lifted the concrete slab and helped the gator break free.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a trapper was called to assist, but they did not respond, so the gator was released back into the nearby lake.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss