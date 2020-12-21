6-foot alligator removed from Venice storm drain

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A large alligator was removed from a storm drain along a road in Venice Monday morning.

Deputies responded to Cerromar Terrace after reports that an approximately 6-feet long alligator had gotten trapped inside a storm drain. An image from the scene shows the gator’s head peeking out.

Sarasota County deputies lifted the concrete slab and helped the gator break free.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a trapper was called to assist, but they did not respond, so the gator was released back into the nearby lake.

