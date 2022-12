The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

(NBC News) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of northern California early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It struck around 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the USGS said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured by the earthquake.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.