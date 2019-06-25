5-year-old boy hospitalized after bitten by family dog in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police are currently investigating an incident where a 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being bitten by the family’s dog.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue and Clearwater Police responded to a dog-bite incident around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at a house located on South Maywood Avenue.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after being bitten by the family dog. He was then transferred to All Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.

Pinellas County Animal Services also responded to the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.