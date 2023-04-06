(Getty Images)

“Ever wonder where you’d end up if you took your dog for a walk and never once pulled back on the leash?” Robert Breault– Opera Singer

Everyone knows the local dog park makes for a great spot to go exploring with your pet. But which ones are close and provide the best experience? We’ve put together a list of 5 fun parks that are just a short trip no matter where you live in Tampa.

See the map below for great dog parks in Tampa

Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park

Celebrates the legacy of Hillsborough County Deputy John Robert Kotfila, Jr. who was killed by a careless driver

Located under the Selmon Expressway where he was killed

Separate play areas for small and large dogs

Features canine turf

Obstacles course for pups

Bike parking, bright lights and tables.

Logan Gate Dog Park

Unlimited parking

Kiddie pools in the large and small dog park areas

Dog agility equipment on both sides

Shade tarps

Located behind a playground

Al Lopez Dog Park

Separate, spacious areas for small and large dogs

Doggie water fountains

Bags provided for cleaning up messes

Very large for a dog park

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Dog Park

Fully-fenced park with artificial turf

Agility equipment

Located on the waterfront

Compact and comfortable

Davis Island Dog Park

Obviously this place gets busy

Locals tend to visit early mornings and evenings

Features a dog beach area and dog park area

Tables and benches available for owners

Tampa’s dog parks offer a tail-wagging good time for both furry friends and their human companions. Whether you’re looking for a place to socialize, exercise, or just let your pup run wild and free, these parks have it all.

So grab your leash, pack some treats, and head to one of these barktastic destinations. Who knows, you might just meet some new four-legged friends or even catch a glimpse of a canine celebrity (hey, it’s Tampa, anything is possible). And remember, in the words of Charles M. Schulz, “Happiness is a warm puppy, and a warm puppy is always welcome at Tampa’s dog parks!”