Everyone knows the local dog park makes for a great spot to go exploring with your pet. But which ones are close and provide the best experience? We’ve put together a list of 5 fun parks that are just a short trip no matter where you live in Tampa.
See the map below for great dog parks in Tampa
- #1 Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park: 705 N Raymond St. Tampa, FL 33602
- #2 Logan Gate Dog Park: 7374 Monterey Blvd, Tampa, FL 33615
- #3 Al Lopez Dog Park: 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614
- #4 Curtis Hixon Waterfront Dog Park: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- #5 Davis Island Dog Beach: 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park
- Celebrates the legacy of Hillsborough County Deputy John Robert Kotfila, Jr. who was killed by a careless driver
- Located under the Selmon Expressway where he was killed
- Separate play areas for small and large dogs
- Features canine turf
- Obstacles course for pups
- Bike parking, bright lights and tables.
Logan Gate Dog Park
- Unlimited parking
- Kiddie pools in the large and small dog park areas
- Dog agility equipment on both sides
- Shade tarps
- Located behind a playground
Al Lopez Dog Park
- Separate, spacious areas for small and large dogs
- Doggie water fountains
- Bags provided for cleaning up messes
- Very large for a dog park
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Dog Park
- Fully-fenced park with artificial turf
- Agility equipment
- Located on the waterfront
- Compact and comfortable
Davis Island Dog Park
- Obviously this place gets busy
- Locals tend to visit early mornings and evenings
- Features a dog beach area and dog park area
- Tables and benches available for owners
Tampa’s dog parks offer a tail-wagging good time for both furry friends and their human companions. Whether you’re looking for a place to socialize, exercise, or just let your pup run wild and free, these parks have it all.
So grab your leash, pack some treats, and head to one of these barktastic destinations. Who knows, you might just meet some new four-legged friends or even catch a glimpse of a canine celebrity (hey, it’s Tampa, anything is possible). And remember, in the words of Charles M. Schulz, “Happiness is a warm puppy, and a warm puppy is always welcome at Tampa’s dog parks!”