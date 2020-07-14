5 homes evacuated after gas leak in Land O’ Lakes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters evacuated five homes after responding to a gas leak Land O’ Lakes Tuesday.
The incident happened in the 19000 block of Lonesome Pine Drive. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials said Clearwater Gas was on its way to fix the leak.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
