Live Now
Pinellas School Board talks reopening plans as teachers rally against returning to classrooms

5 homes evacuated after gas leak in Land O’ Lakes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fireambulancegeneric_117500

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters evacuated five homes after responding to a gas leak Land O’ Lakes Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 19000 block of Lonesome Pine Drive. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said Clearwater Gas was on its way to fix the leak.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss