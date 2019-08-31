5 dead when cars burst into flames after Florida crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five people are dead after a fiery crash in Florida.

Gainesville Fire Rescue reports it responded to a two-car crash at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the vehicles caught fire and the flames spread to the second vehicle.

Courtesy: Gainesville Fire Rescue



Firefighters worked to remove the cars’ occupants while others put out the fire.

Five occupants died at the scene while a sixth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released. Florida Highway Patrol is investigation the cause of the crash.

