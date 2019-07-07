4th of July road rage shooting ignites fireworks in car, burning 2 toddlers

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA) – The manager of a Texas fireworks stand says a dispute over a parking space led a man to shoot into a truck carrying a family of four.

A man and his wife had just purchased the fireworks and pulled into a nearby gas station when another motorist fired on them.

Both the man and two toddlers ages 1 and 2 years-old suffered serious burns.

Passers-by pulled the family from the truck and took them to a nearby health clinic.

The two children were airlifted to a hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter.