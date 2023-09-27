TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — State leaders will announce details for the Tampa Bay area’s portion of a $4B state-wide infrastructure improvement plan on Wednesday.

It’s called the ‘Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative.’

The state is expected to provide more information about three separate projects taking place in the Tampa Bay area.

One is SR 70 from Bourneside Blvd to Waterbury Rd in the Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County. Another area of focus is I-275 from 38th Avenue N to 4th Street N in St. Pete.

The last project is in Sarasota at the I-75 Fruitville Road Interchange.

The three projects are not only supposed to improve traffic, but also safety, enhance economic growth, and help the state address future needs concerning growth.

Based on state leaders’ previous stops, we can expect to hear construction timelines and an estimate of how much money is being allocated to the Tampa Bay area’s improvements.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 3 p.m.