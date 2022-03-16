TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The supplemental feeding trial for Florida’s West Indian manatees at the temporary field response station on the state’s east coast is likely in its final weeks, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As of March 11, 420 manatees have died in the state of Florida.

Manatees are dispersing from the site at the Florida Power and Light electric plant as water temperatures continue to rise.

“The FWC and the USFWS Unified Command routinely evaluate and document the feeding trial and have not noticed a significant impact on manatee behavior,” a press release states.

As manatees move from these warm water sites into areas with more forage, the public are more likely to see them. Reports of distressed or deceased manatees should be reported to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Recovery efforts of manatee carcasses continue statewide.