Summer vacation is mostly over across the U.S., with kids already headed back to school. So now is the perfect time to start planning next year’s beach vacation.

Travelers were busy during summer 2023. On Memorial Day weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.8 million people, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Trips abroad spiked in popularity as people made up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions.

However, as inflation made travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers cut costs by driving to their destinations and staying stateside. During the Fourth of July, AAA projected 43.2 million people would travel by car, a new record.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season—the average number of days beaches are open for swimming. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Hawaii and Florida cities dominate this list. But besides the Aloha and the Sunshine states, beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf in places off the beaten path in Texas and on the Eastern Seaboard.

To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes beaches that are only used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the United States’ Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts and on the Great Lakes identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.

Stacker determined rankings by a number of factors, with the most weight given to the number of beaches within a quarter mile of a city or town and the total shoreline of those beaches. Weather patterns and the duration of each beach’s swim season affect town scores. The ranking also takes into account the prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates, and median home prices.

The data was analyzed before the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, so the ranking includes Lahaina, which was obliterated by the blaze. Hawaii’s governor estimates it will take years to rebuild the historic site.

Read on to get some vacation planning inspiration.

Correction

A previous version of this article contained multiple errors in data analysis that skewed the overall ranking of beach towns, including incorrectly identifying the number of beaches in some towns and mischaracterizing some municipalities as beach towns. The article has been updated to correct the errors.



100. Vero Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 9

Beach length: 7.13 miles

Average swim season length: 162 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

Median home price: $253,700

99. Destin, Florida

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 15.26 miles

Average swim season length: 146 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees

Median home price: $346,500

98. Morehead City, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 3.01 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $308,900

97. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 8.73 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $461,500

96. Laie, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 4.23 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $891,900

95. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 21.05 miles

Average swim season length: 243 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

Median home price: $299,900

94. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 8.06 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $465,600

93. Kaunakakai, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 2.59 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $348,900

92. Riviera Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 3.82 miles

Average swim season length: 122 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.1 degrees

Median home price: $240,300

91. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 4.74 miles

Average swim season length: 243 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $245,500

90. Wainiha, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 2.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $750,000

89. Kahului, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 3.80 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $626,300

88. Waialua, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 8.53 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $795,400

87. St. Augustine Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 15.29 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees

Median home price: $464,100

86. Nanakuli, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 1.81 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $419,300

85. Malibu, California

Number of beaches: 11

Beach length: 11.55 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees

Median home price: $2,000,001

84. Orange Beach, Alabama

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 8.58 miles

Average swim season length: 152 days

Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees

Median home price: $344,900

83. Kalihiwai, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 4.41 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,250,000

82. Marco Island, Florida

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 11.11 miles

Average swim season length: 182 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.0 degrees

Median home price: $676,000

81. Long Branch, New Jersey

Number of beaches: 19

Beach length: 5.65 miles

Average swim season length: 105 days

Average county summer temperature: 76.6 degrees

Median home price: $380,100

80. St. Augustine, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 17.87 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees

Median home price: $314,000

79. Kaanapali, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 4.37 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,385,000

78. Manasota Key, Florida

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 7.24 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees

Median home price: $746,200

77. Pass Christian, Mississippi

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 6.75 miles

Average swim season length: 213 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $192,500

76. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 6.65 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees

Median home price: $236,500

75. Buxton, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 9.40 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $333,500

74. Huntington Beach, California

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 25.88 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 74.0 degrees

Median home price: $865,400

73. Sargent, Texas

Number of beaches: 1

Beach length: 9.59 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

Median home price: $215,700

72. Pompano Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 5.31 miles

Average swim season length: 243 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $259,900

71. Pupukea, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 9

Beach length: 4.27 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,116,500

70. Venice, Florida

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 6.48 miles

Average swim season length: 312 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

Median home price: $307,600

69. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 7.29 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $373,200

68. Laurel, Florida

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 7.37 miles

Average swim season length: 218 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

Median home price: $389,600

67. Tampa, Florida

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 8.14 miles

Average swim season length: 208 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.8 degrees

Median home price: $292,900

66. Paia, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 1.59 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $670,500

65. Salvo, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 8.09 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $325,900

64. Sarasota, Florida

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 10.80 miles

Average swim season length: 182 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

Median home price: $272,200

63. Jupiter Island, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 7.75 miles

Average swim season length: 243 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $2,000,001

62. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 12.64 miles

Average swim season length: 153 days

Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees

Median home price: $298,900

61. Hallandale Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 2.81 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $248,700

60. Miramar Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 10.15 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.0 degrees

Median home price: $436,600

59. Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 5.13 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 79.8 degrees

Median home price: $409,400

58. Norfolk, Virginia

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 7.37 miles

Average swim season length: 136 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.6 degrees

Median home price: $227,100

57. Kailua, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 23.48 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,101,900

56. Quintana, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 8.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $250,300

55. Biloxi, Mississippi

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 5.59 miles

Average swim season length: 213 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $180,800

54. Portland, Texas

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 4.35 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.5 degrees

Median home price: $190,600

53. Wailea, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 13

Beach length: 3.43 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,101,700

52. Long Beach, Mississippi

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 9.13 miles

Average swim season length: 213 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $163,800

51. Jacksonville, Florida

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 10.89 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $215,700

50. Makaha, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 2.69 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $428,100

49. Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 13.22 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

Median home price: $261,400

48. Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 11.62 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $272,600

47. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 13.38 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees

Median home price: $384,700

46. Kaneohe Base, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 22.03 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $722,500

45. Waimea, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 4.16 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $470,000

44. Avon, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 2

Beach length: 8.53 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $263,600

43. Miami Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 9.46 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.6 degrees

Median home price: $449,200

42. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Number of beaches: 43

Beach length: 4.30 miles

Average swim season length: 107 days

Average county summer temperature: 75.3 degrees

Median home price: $136,900

41. Beaufort, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 2.75 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $234,300

40. Haena, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 3.88 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $892,900

39. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Number of beaches: 24

Beach length: 33.49 miles

Average swim season length: 144 days

Average county summer temperature: 77.9 degrees

Median home price: $294,100

38. Lamar, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: .96 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees

Median home price: $173,500

37. Princeville, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 6.52 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $778,400

36. Waianae, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 3.88 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $433,500

35. St. George Island, Florida

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 19.16 miles

Average swim season length: 244 days

Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees

Median home price: $541,200

34. Jekyll Island, Georgia

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 9.66 miles

Average swim season length: 213 days

Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees

Median home price: $430,900

33. Los Angeles, California

Number of beaches: 9

Beach length: 14.86 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees

Median home price: $711,900

32. Hanalei, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 5.36 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $2,000,001

31. Makena, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 7.58 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $1,704,500

30. Hilo, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 3.80 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $370,100

29. Port Aransas, Texas

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 12.17 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

Median home price: $448,300

28. Ocracoke, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 16.02 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees

Median home price: $371,400

27. Clearwater, Florida

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 6.83 miles

Average swim season length: 182 days

Average county summer temperature: 84.7 degrees

Median home price: $248,100

26. South Padre Island, Texas

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 9.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.3 degrees

Median home price: $364,300

25. Nags Head, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 9

Beach length: 13.93 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $336,900

24. Maalaea, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 5.48 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $388,500

23. East Honolulu, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 19

Beach length: 16.11 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $976,900

22. Lahaina, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 6.27 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $741,100

21. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Number of beaches: 7

Beach length: 7.75 miles

Average swim season length: 260 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $380,300

20. Haleiwa, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 14.12 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $902,700

19. Surfside Beach, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 15.33 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $198,300

18. Oak Island, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 14

Beach length: 10.87 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees

Median home price: $283,500

17. San Diego, California

Number of beaches: 28

Beach length: 81.12 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 76.7 degrees

Median home price: $666,100

16. Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 17.69 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $441,900

15. Palacios, Texas

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 2.37 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

Median home price: $161,800

14. Napili-Honokowai, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 5.56 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $696,300

13. Hollywood, Florida

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 8.17 miles

Average swim season length: 258 days

Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

Median home price: $306,500

12. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 28

Beach length: 18.48 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $734,200

11. Gulfport, Mississippi

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 8.76 miles

Average swim season length: 213 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

Median home price: $140,700

10. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 7.76 miles

Average swim season length: 214 days

Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

Median home price: $271,200

9. Kihei, Hawaii

Number of beaches: 10

Beach length: 8.36 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

Median home price: $644,900

8. Freeport, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 15.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $143,600

7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 15.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

Median home price: $194,200

6. Texas City, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 8.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $159,900

5. Aransas Pass, Texas

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 5.50 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

Median home price: $160,900

4. Jamaica Beach, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 20.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $280,400

3. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

Number of beaches: 17

Beach length: 27.21 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $244,300

2. Galveston, Texas

Number of beaches: 17

Beach length: 49.18 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $250,800

1. Corpus Christi, Texas