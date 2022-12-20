PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Plant City teenagers have been charged after two adults were shot last week.

On Dec. 16, around 12:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Washington Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, two gunshot victims were located. A woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body and a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to police, both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Following the shooting, a black four-door vehicle crashed into a tree near the scene. While backup officers were responding to the incident, three juvenile passengers were detained.

Police said that all three teenagers had injuries consistent with a crash. They were also taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Officials stated that a fourth teen fled the scene and was not located at that time.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the teens had fired multiple rounds from the vehicle as they passed the victims on the street.

On Tuesday, three 17-year-old boys along with a 16-year-old boy, all from Plant City were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

According to authorities, the four teenagers have been charged with the following: